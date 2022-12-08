Attorney General Morrisey advises consumers to know return policies before buying gifts

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encourages consumers to know store return policies when buying holiday gifts as part of his Holiday Consumer Protection Week.

A purchase or a gift receipt will accelerate the process and ensure the person you are giving the to receives the full purchase value if they should need to return it.

Some stores may only offer in-store credit or a gift card for returns without a receipt.

Additionally several retailers offer online and physical stores meaning consumers sometimes may only be able to return an online purchase to the online store, potentially leaving the recipient with shipping fees for returns.

Shoppers should also beware of “all sales final” policies. Merchants must exchange or refund money for defective items. However, returns of size and preference may not be eligible for return.

Tips to help include:

Know the store’s return/exchange deadline. Some retailers may extend deadlines for holiday purchases

Do not open the original packaging or remove tags. Some stores will not accept open or used returns.

If the store’s return policy is out of sight, ask for it. A reputable merchant will post return and refund policies in a clearly visible place near the point of sale.

Consumers with questions regarding holiday returns can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.

