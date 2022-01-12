Attorney General Patrick Morrisey responds to gas price investigation requests

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has responded to requests to investigate West Virginia gas prices.

Gasoline taxes in the Mountain State are significantly higher than neighboring states, like Kentucky and Virginia. Morrisey says by lowering the tax burden on gas, it will help make retailers more competitive across those bordering states.

Morrisey also claims the Biden Administration’s release of 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. has been harmful to West Virginia consumers.

