Attorney General comments on $400 million Opioid Settlement

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reported that a $400 million opioid settlement has reached more than 100 cities and counties throughout the state. Opioid distributors will help benefit the fight against the drug epidemic in West Virginia.

In response to the settlement, Morrisey says he is “happy to see the judicial system work as it should by benefitting West Virginia communities that have been hit hard by opioid abuse.” West Virginia has received the largest per capita opioid settlement in the country so far. Settlement funds will assist those suffering from opioid addiction.

In the past two years, the state has settled claims against manufacturers and related parties totaling $296,531,000. The overall amount secured was paid out by drug manufacturers such as McKinsey, Endo, and Johnson & Johnson.

“We’re not done yet,” the Attorney General states. “We will continue to fight to get the best results for the people of West Virginia and the funding needed to help combat the scourge created by this epidemic.”

