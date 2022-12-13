At Work Personnel comes to Beckley, bringing job seekers a place to find new employment

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – For over 30 years, At Work Personnel has been solving workforce challenges and finding candidates for the right jobs.

The business has now joined forces with the human resources company, Compliance, and have started operations at its office in downtown Beckley, 219 North Kanawha Street.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last Friday to welcome the company to the area.

They connect growing businesses with qualified candidates of all experience levels by sourcing, screening, and placing them based on demand.

They also offer a number of different types of employment, such as temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct hiring. Due to the local workforce demand, the company expects to be a crucial asset to the area.

“You know the kind of economy we’re in, it’s kind of been crazy with so many employers needing employees and not enough people in the job market right now that we thought, with our knowledge with the payroll, HR, benefits side of things, and having access to employees through our other company, that we could help local employers find the right employees for them,” says VP of Sales at the company, Noah Kapp.

This is the first At Work company to come to West Virginia.

If you’re a potential employee looking for a job, or a company looking to hire, you can call them at (304)-513-3387, or visit them on their website.

Related