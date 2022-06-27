As states across the U.S now prepare individual abortion legislation following Roe v Wade overturn, West Virginia is also about to decide what is to come next

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – After Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling that gives women the liberty to choose their right to an abortion was overturned by the U.S Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022, the states now have the power to decide what comes next.

Over 20 states prepare for legislation either to strictly regulate abortions or even ban them, with West Virginia potentially being one of them.

Senator for the 10th District in West Virginia, Stephen Baldwin says a special session is in order for the Mountain State to figure out what’s the next step in the process.

“Now that there has been this federal action it’s up to states to decide abortion policy, so West Virginia has a law in the books from the 19th century, I think everybody agrees though that it’s unclear as to exactly what it says, and what it means, so I think we will see a special session in July, probably later in July,” Senator Baldwin says.

The upcoming special session will allow West Virginia to establish a state policy on the issue.

