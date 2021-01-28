Arrowhead Bike Farm holds weekly women’s group ride

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Arrowhead Bike Farm announces their weekly women’s group ride will be moving to Sundays.

On Sundays at 2 p.m., Erin Larsen and Sarah Coffey will be leading a beginner to intermediate ride for women who are looking to ride with other women and explore new trails. The ride is about three hours long and the group is free to join.

“The goal is just to bring the group of women that mountain bike together in the New River Gorge because there are some rad women mountain bikers out there. Erin Larson and Sarah Coffey both just love getting people interested in the activity that they’re passionate about,” said Program Director Travis Brown.

Riders will meet at the Bike Farm at 2 p.m. and the length of the ride will range from 6 to 8 miles.