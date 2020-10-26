ARH hosts annual appreciation lunch in honor of M.K Hasan

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – ARH hosted its annual appreciation lunch in honor of the late Dr. Hasan.

M.K Hasan was a psychiatrist at ARH for more than 40 years and focused on Behavioral Health. His family provided the remembrance lunch for all ARH employees, the meal was served in the cafeteria and catered by Corner Gas and Grill.

“It’s important to keep his remembrance alive. He was a great physician, great person and he meant a lot to everyone that worked here,” said Director of Health Science Jeff Lilly.

Dr. Hasan passed away on October 26, 2017.