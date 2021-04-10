Area wrestlers excel at AA/A regional championships

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Saturday marked regional day for high school wrestling in West Virginia, and Independence was once again the site for the AA/A Region 3 tournament.

The Patriots saw all 14 grapplers qualify for the state tournament in their respective classes, with seven winning individual regional championships. Independence won the team with 281 total points, 57 ahead of Herbert Hoover.

Greenbrier West was the top Class A team in the standings, with 162 points. Two Cavaliers – Dalton Heath and Noah Brown – won individual titles, with Brown voted the region’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. He is the reigning 220 state champion but moved up to the heavyweight class in 2021.

40 area wrestlers qualified for the state championship in total, representing eight different schools (Independence, Greenbrier West, Shady Spring, Nicholas County, Liberty, PikeView, Richwood, River View).

Below are the results of the regional championship bouts. The AA/A state tournament is scheduled for April 21-22 in Huntington.

106: Dillon Perdue (Independence) def. Jonathan Pauley (Herbert Hoover) by fall

113: John Sanders (Independence) def. Ethan Dye (Herbert Hoover) 13-5

120: Dylan Corbin (Herbert Hoover) def. Joshua Goode (Shady Spring) 6-5

126: Bryce Perdue (Independence) def. Tyler Teel (Herbert Hoover) 3-0

132: Caelyb Nichols (Independence) def. Darren Barnette (Webster County) by fall

138: Judah Price (Independence) def. Brad Blevins (Greenbrier West) by fall

145: Colton Caron (Independence) def. Andrew Rollyson (Herbert Hoover) 5-1

152: Wyatt Baldwin (Herbert Hoover) def. Colten Miller (Independence) by fall

160: Dalton Heath (Greenbrier West) def. Joshua Hart (Independence) 7-2

170: Sam Adams (Independence) def. Dalton Hanshaw (Nicholas County) by fall

182: Connor Jones (Nicholas County) def. Isaiah Duncan (Independence) by fall

195: Zach Paxton (Herbert Hoover) def. Joey Terry (Greenbrier West) 5-3

220: Mason Atkinson (Herbert Hoover) def. Jeff Bowles (Liberty) by fall

285: Noah Brown (Greenbrier West) def. Logan Isom (Independence) by fall

Related