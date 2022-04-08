SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Hear from some area players preparing for the Scott Brown Classic!

Nearly two dozen high school seniors from Southern West Virginia will be taking part in the annual tradition. There will be a girls’ game as part of the festivities for the first time since 2011.

The girls’ three-point contest will start at 2:00 PM on April 9, followed by the all-star game at 2:30. The boys’ three-point contest and dunk contest will begin around 4 PM, with the all-star game around 4:30.

