Area players compete in North-South Football Classic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, the North-South All-Star Football Classic took place at South Charleston High School.

10 area players competed on the South Team, which was coached by Greenbrier East’s Ray Lee.

The North Bears won 26-0. They were lead by Spring Mills quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson, who threw for 88 yards and rushed for 84 more.

Despite being on the losing side, several area players shined on Saturday. Princeton’s Amir Powell contributed on a blocked field goal in the fourth quarter, which was recovered by Liberty’s Shawn Pennington.

Midland Trail’s Christopher Vines snagged an interception in the end zone to prevent a last-minute touchdown. Meanwhile, Greenbrier East’s Colby Piner caught four passes for 41 yards and Oak Hill’s Eli Selvey notched two tackles.

Check out highlights from the North-South Classic above!

