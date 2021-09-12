Area churches come together to hold rally to commemorate 9/11

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Twenty years ago, four American planes were hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists leading to the destruction of three monumental U.S structures and the loss of nearly 3,000 lives, and 20 years later, these September 11th attacks rekindle the same amount of sadness from all of those who remember.

“We all need hope, that’s really what this meeting is about. There’s a lot of despair in the world and a lot of concerned people, and we believe of course that hope is found in the good news of Jesus Christ, and so this is not just a patriotic rally, it’s a God and Country meeting,” says Evangelist Scott Pauley.

Among the many ceremonies being held for this 20th anniversary of 9/11 taking place across the nation, the God Bless America Rally at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center is one of them, bringing in hundreds of people to commemorate this day and shed some light on the lingering grief from this national tragedy.

“To remember the brave first-responders who rushed into those buildings when everybody else was rushing out, to remember the military personnel that protected our liberty and advanced the cause of liberty around the globe, I think that’s vital for the future of our country,” Pauley says.

And after about two years in the making, the 40 churches around the area who have been planning this rally finally got to make it happen, with singing, praising, and honoring all of the heroes that day on 9/11, and those who continue to fight for us today.

“These courageous men and women put themselves in harm’s way, they risk their own blood and their own lives, to protect us, and to provide for us the warm blanket of freedom which we enjoy.”

The rally started yesterday and will be taking place throughout the whole weekend at the Convention Center, with the closing night being Sunday, September 12th at 7 p.m.

