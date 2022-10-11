Arby’s to support local Beckley community through Make a Difference Campaign

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Arby’s plans to raise $3 million as part of its Make A Difference campaign to help kids dream big and pursue their dreams with confidence.

Donations will benefit the Arby’s Foundation, supporting the Raleigh County Board of Education.

Customers who donate $1 at the register will receive a free coupon for curly or crinkle fries on their next visit.

Guests can visit any Arby’s location now through October 23 to donate to the Make A Difference campaign. Individuals can also donate online at foundation.arbys.com.

Related