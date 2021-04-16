April is Alcohol Awareness Month

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Alcohol Awareness Month happens every April. It was developed to increase understanding of the causes and treatment of alcoholism.

Candice Harless is the Drug Free Communities Coordinator with local nonprofit Community Connections. She says that during Alcohol Awareness Month, they want to let people struggling with addiction know that there are resources available to help them.

“Alcohol is the most used substance with youth and adults, so I think it’s important to get resources out there to let people know there are people out there who want to help,” Harless said.

Anyone struggling with a type of substance use has many resources in Southern West Virginia they can reach out to. One of which is Help & Hope WV. They offer community based treatment services, recovery housing and residential treatment.

“We promote the Help and Hope West Virginia Hotline. You can also visit their website, or you can contact Community Connections and we have tons of resources to get out.”

And this weekend for Alcohol Awareness Month, Community Connections will partner with the Bramwell Police and Fire Departments for a crisis simulation.

The goal is to reduce crashes involving young drivers by showing the real world consequences of driving under the influence.

It’s taking place at the Bramwell Fire Station between 1:00 – 2:00 P.M., and they’re inviting the entire community out to watch.

Alcohol Awareness month was started in 1987 by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence. Anyone in need of resources can contact the Help & Hope WV hotline at 1-844-HELP-4-WV

