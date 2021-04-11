April designated at national “Move More Month”

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – April is National “Move More Month,” a whole month deemed so by the American Heart Association to encourage everyone to get out and get moving through physical activity.

“We just thought it would be great to use the whole month of April because April is that month we often associate with getting out of Winter, being able to see things start greening up, the weather is getting better, and people really do want to get outside, especially with what we’ve had to deal with this past year. So, “Move More Month” is just an initiative for people to get up, find their fierce, and get out and get moving,” Kevin Pauley, Communication Director for American Heart Association says.

Nearly half of Americans do not get enough exercise they need to stay healthy, which is at least an hour to two and a half hours per week. And with most of us spending more time at home through the pandemic, our need for physical exercise has become even more crucial than ever before.

“When you’re stuck at home during the pandemic it’s hard to just get out and do something like you normally would, but the good news is walking is one of those things that you can do anywhere,” he says. “You can do it on a treadmill, you can do it around your house, around your yard, you can do it in your neighborhood and still practice social distancing and being safe, but walking is something that many people don’t think about just how many good things come from it.”

By simply taking just thirty minutes out of a day to walk can help lower cholesterol, blood pressure, and even contribute to weight loss. Plus, it simply makes you feel good, as doing any exercise can improve your mood and your overall mental well-being, as well as improve the physical aspects.

“I will say this, you have the time. You can find the time if you want to make the time. In the time you have to sit down and watch TV or watch something on your phone, you could be up and moving.”

You don’t need to join a gym to get the right amount of physical activity, just simply get up and get moving!

If you are looking for ways to get moving, you can visit the American Heart Association’s website at www.heart.org to watch videos with some great tips on how to do just that.

Related