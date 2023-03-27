Applications open for Senior Farmer’s Market Program available until March 31

Ghent, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is still taking applications for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) until March 31st.

This year’s applications will be covered separately by the SFMMNP and WIC. Additionally, participants must attend online training once qualified for the program.

Qualifying low-income senior citizens will receive vouchers worth $890,000 in total, averaging $50 each, to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.

Anyone interested in applying can visit a local senior citizen’s center or request an application online by emailing SeniorFarmersMarket@wvda.us.

For more information on the program, visit https://agriculture.wv.gov/ag-business/senior-farmers-market-nutrition-program or call the Business Development Division at 304-558-2210.

