Appalachian String Band Music Festival announces 2022 contest winners

Clifftop, WV (WOAY) – The 31st annual Appalachian String Band Music Festival at Camp Washington-Carver in Clifftop ended on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Nineteen musicians, thirteen bands, and nine dancers from 12 states earned $9,625 in prize money.

Seven of the winners are from West Virginia, including Trevor Hammons, Marlinton, Pocahontas County, first place banjo; Joseph Jordan, Charleston, Kanawha County, second place banjo; Robert Smailes, Montrose, Randolph County, third place senior banjo; Tessa Dillon, St. Albans, Kanawha County, first place fiddle; Hemlock & Hickory, Capon Bridge, Hampshire County, first place neo-traditional band; The Long Point Strindband, Beckley, Raleigh County, fifth place neo-traditional band; and Dirty Birds Stringband, Charleston, Kanawha County, second place traditional band.

More than 2,500 musicians, dancers, fans, and friends representing more than 25 states and ten countries attended the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History’s five-day event. The event contests were in four traditional categories – fiddle, banjo, string band, and flat-foot dance – plus one neo-traditional string band category.

For more information on the festival and to see the complete list of 2022 contest winners, visit https://wvculture.org/?s=appalachian+string+band.

