Appalachian Regional Healthcare Receives Innovation Award for System-Based Stroke Care

LEXINGTON, KY (WOAY) – The UK/Norton Healthcare Stroke Care Network has recognized Appalachian Regional Healthcare with the “Innovation Award” for its work in improving stroke care for patients. The “Innovation Award” is given to those who demonstrate extraordinary innovation with implementing a leading edge approach to stroke care and stroke systems of care.

At the Network’s virtual Summit in Lexington recently, Dr. Larry Goldstein, interim director of the Stroke Care Network, praised Appalachian Regional Healthcare for their dedication to excellence in stroke care.

“Appalachian Regional Healthcare’s commitment to quality improvement and coordination of resources to provide their patients with the highest quality stroke care is to be commended,” Dr. Goldstein said. “Everyone’s goal is to provide the best care for stroke patients as close to home as possible and Appalachian Regional Healthcare’s efforts embody that principle.”

ARH leaders Ellen Wright, Chief Nursing Officer, and Rachel B. Jenkins, ARH System Stroke Chair were elated to receive the Innovation Award.

“I’m so proud to be part of the ARH stroke team,” shared Jenkins. “Ellen and I want to thank the UK/Norton Healthcare Stroke Care Network for their recognition of the ARH system-wide approach to stroke care and quality initiatives. We have an exceptional group of stroke program coordinators leading the way at each ARH facility to enable our Kentucky and West Virginia communities to receive outstanding, evidence-based stroke care close to home.”

Lisa Bellamy, BHS, RN, CPHQ, the Stroke Care Network’s managing director, notes: “Appalachian Regional Healthcare has made remarkable progress in their work to strengthen their stroke system of care through corporate-level support and linking standardized resources to the individualized excellent care already provided at each hospital across the system. ARH was recognized with the ‘Innovation Award’ because its commitment to providing the best possible stroke care is evidenced by the unrelenting efforts throughout this healthcare system.”

As an affiliate in the Stroke Care Network, ARH hospitals have access to Norton Healthcare’s and UK HealthCare’s expertise and resources; combined with their own excellent stroke care Appalachian Regional Healthcare is able to offer “the best care for stroke” for their citizens. ARH hospitals that have attained certification include Harlan, Highlands, Whitesburg, Middlesboro and Beckley and all are Acute Stroke Ready hospitals through DNV.

UK HealthCare is certified by The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, which is the highest honor awarded to stroke centers. Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification recognizes those hospitals that have state-of-the-art infrastructure, staff and training to receive and treat patients with the most complex strokes, including advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments, and staff with the unique education and competencies to care for complex stroke patients.