Appalachian Power working to distribute funds to help customers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Appalachian Power is working to provide financial assistance with their Fresh Start Fund.

The fund was created back in 2018 with savings from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act. The Fresh Start Fund was originally designed to help low income customers, but has been revised to include those with financial hardships from the pandemic. The fund will provide assistance to twenty-seven thousand customers who are ninety days or more behind on their bill. Appalachian Power encourages those struggling with their bill to reach out.

“We highly encourage people to contact us, communicate their situation let us know what’s going on,” said Appalachian Power Spokesman Phil Moye. “We will certainly work with them to get them set up on a payment plan or some other way to help make paying those bills more manageable.”

The Public’s Service Commission has approved the funds and Appalachian Power is working out details on when the funds will be utilized.