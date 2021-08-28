Appalachian Maker’s Market returns to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Lovers of fine Appalachian arts, crafts, and everything made by hand came out to support the 56th annual Appalachian Maker’s Market at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center as part of the 2021 Appalachian Festival.

The show featured a vast display of handcrafted products by around 55 different makers throughout the region, and this year, local businesses also took part in the show, as well.

“They work on their craft all year long and Covid kind of put a little bit of a damper on things as there were no festivals for over a year, so these makers are just so excited to be out and to be able to sell what they made,” says President of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Rotellini.

This year the show was also curated to only allow people who really hand-make their product.

