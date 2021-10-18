Appalachian Bible College to host seventh annual 5K

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Appalachian Bible College is encouraging people to get outdoors with a 5K.

This will be the seventh annual 5K fundraiser held by the Appalachian Bible College. The 5K raises money for the school’s mission’s conference, which helps connect students with dozens of different missionary organizations.

Dr. John Rinehart with Appalachian Bible College is the 5K’s organizer. He says it’s a great way to benefit the students while giving them a chance to enjoy the fall weather.

“Hopefully this will get them in a pattern of being involved in things and making exercise a part of their life,” Rinehart said. “And at the same time, it’s a way for our college to reach out to others in the community and let them see our beautiful campus.”

Registration for the 5K is open to everyone, not just students. You can register online for the walk/run that takes place entirely on the Appalachian Bible College campus.

The 5K takes place this Saturday, October 23, at 8:30am.

