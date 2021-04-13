AP High School Basketball Rankings – April 12

WOAY – The latest Associated Press girls high school basketball rankings were released on Monday. Area teams are in bold.

BOYS

CLASS AAAA: #1 Morgantown, #2 George Washington, #3 Huntington (tie), #3 University (tie), #5 Martinsburg, #6 Cabell Midland, #7 Greenbrier East, #8 Wheeling Park, #9 South Charleston, #10 Princeton. Receiving votes: Musselman, Jefferson, Parkersburg South, Buckhannon-Upshur

CLASS AAA: #1 Robert C. Byrd, #2 Fairmont Senior, #3 Shady Spring, #4 Nitro, #5 Wheeling Central Catholic, #6 Logan, #7 Herbert Hoover, #8 Grafton, #9 Winfield, #10 Notre Dame. Receiving votes: Lincoln, Hampshire, North Marion

CLASS AA: #1 Williamstown, #2 Charleston Catholic, #3 Poca, #4 Clay County, #5 St. Marys, #6 Ravenswood, #7 Magnolia, #8 Braxton County, #9 Chapmanville, #10 South Harrison. Receiving votes: Wyoming East, Liberty, Ritchie County

CLASS A: #1 Man, #2 James Monroe, #3 Pendleton County, #4 Tug Valley, #5 Clay-Battelle, #6 Webster County, #7 Greenbrier West, #8 Tolsia, #9 Cameron (tie), #9 Tucker County (tie). Receiving votes: Greater Beckley Christian, Mount View, Meadow Bridge

GIRLS

CLASS AAAA: #1 Cabell Midland, #2 Huntington, #3 George Washington, #4 Wheeling Park (tie), #4 Morgantown (tie), #6 Woodrow Wilson, #7 University, #8 Capital, #9 Spring Valley (tie), #9 Bridgeport (tie). Receiving votes: Jefferson, Martinsburg, Parkersburg, Preston, Buckhannon-Upshur

CLASS AAA: #1 Fairmont Senior, #2 North Marion, #3 St. Joseph Central, #4 Nitro, #5 Wayne, #6 Logan, #7 PikeView, #8 Lincoln County, #9 Midland Trail, #10 East Fairmont. Receiving votes: Keyser, Philip Barbour

CLASS AA: #1 Parkersburg Catholic, #2 Wyoming East, #3 St. Marys, #4 Frankfort, #5 Williamstown, #6 Petersburg, #7 Mingo Central, #8 Charleston Catholic, #9 Summers County, #10 Ritchie County

CLASS A: #1 Gilmer County, #2 Tucker County, #3 Tug Valley, #4 Webster County, #5 Cameron, #6 Calhoun County, #7 James Monroe, #8 River View, #9 Tolsia, #10 Sherman. Receiving votes: Clay-Battelle

Related