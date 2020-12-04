Ansted Community members host “Santa Treat Give Away” for children

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A group of community members in Ansted has come together to help bring joy to children this holiday season.

Organizer Libby Lucas and with the help of the community were able to assemble over 500 bags of fresh fruit and candy. The bags will be handed out throughout Ansted neighborhoods by volunteers, deputies and firemen starting tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.

“Thank you to all. I mean everyone has come from everywhere to donate candy. I had someone come up to me and say I don’t have much money, but I wanted to help and gave me a bag of candy. That is what you’re community is suppose to be,” Lucas said.

By any chance if your child does not receive a bag by tomorrow, you can reach out to Libby Lucas on Facebook.