Annual Women’s Expo returning to Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The 23rd annual Women’s Expo will be back at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center June 4th and 5th after being postponed last year. The event will run from 1 PM to 7 PM Friday, June 4th and from 10 AM to 5 PM Saturday, June 5th. And many vendors, ranging from car dealers, financial institutions, to colleges, are all ready to come out and be a part of the show this year.

“We are looking forward to it,” says Jim Sassak from Southern Communications. “A lot of people have called about it, asked about it, and our vendors seem more than happy to be at the show because they know the success we’ve had over the past 23 years.”

The expo will also be giving away some great prizes, including $25 gas cards from Little General and even a $500 cash giveaway.

