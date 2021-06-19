Annual West Virginia Day celebration held at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia officially became its own state on June 20th, 1863, making it 158 years old. And to celebrate, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine held a special day full of yummy homemade treats, live Appalachian music, and a special discounted admission to explore all of the rich West Virginian history the exhibition coal mine has to offer its guests.

“This is something that we’ve done for years and years is celebrate West Virginia Day,” says Leslie Baker, director of parks and rec for the City of Beckley. “We always like to do something special for our local people and have kind of like a festival day where prices are reduced and we hand out some goodies and have music, and then the people that come here as tourists are super excited because they have an extra added attraction, so it’s a good thing.”

The celebration was held the day prior to West Virginia Day as the exhibition coal mine will be closed on June 20th to honor Father’s Day.

