Annual Welch haunted trail begins tomorrow

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – As Halloween approaches, Welch as decided it will host its annual haunted trail this year.

Starting tomorrow and up until Halloween night, the trail will begin at the Methodist Church in Hemphill at 5:00 p.m. The trail will be adjusted depending on the age of the audience.

“If we have young kids, it’s not as scary,” said Welch Fire Department Public Relations Officer S.P. “Pat” McKinney. “If we have some older folks, we like to shake them a little bit. Our volunteers are very creative in what they come up with. You’ll see everything from Bigfoot to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre here, and we just have so much fun with it.”

There will be food and drinks for sale at the haunted trail, and social distancing measures will be followed.