Annual summer car and bike show event held in downtown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The annual Summer Car and Bike Show returned to the streets of downtown Beckley in the Word Park and Neville Street area, giving the community a chance to show off their rides and have a good time.

Vehicle line up and registration started at 5 p.m with the mayor, city representatives, among others choosing their favorite vehicles ranging from a total of around 29 different categories, including Mayor’s Choice and People’s Choice.

The Thomas Danley Band performed in the gazebo at Word Park and various food vendors, activities, and even door prizes were all a part of this year’s event.

“We’ve been doing this show probably since around 1994, and we’ve just been doing it every summer and inviting people to come out and enjoy downtown, the park, and just get the community involved,” says Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events.

There are a lot more events coming to downtown Beckley in August, in addition to Fridays in the Park, and you can check on these upcoming events by visiting Beckley Events on Facebook or by going to beckley.org.

Related