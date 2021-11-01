Annual shoe drive and pet supply fundraiser for humane society being held at the Raleigh County Library

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Library is once again teaming up with the Raleigh County Humane Society to host two annual fundraisers being held for nearly 10 years as a way to help out the humane society every November.

“This is something we do every year,” Amy Stover, Director of the Raleigh County Library says. “There are two different fundraisers going on, one is the sneaker drive and the other is Pet Supplies for Fines.”

And the fundraisers include donating an old pair of shoes to the library to be recycled and donating pet food and supplies as a way to pay off library late fees. Both the money the library gets for the recycled shoes and the donations of pet supplies will go straight to helping out the animals at the shelter this holiday season.

“It’s a season of being thankful and giving and we wanted to pass that on to one of our community agencies,” she says.

The library will be accepting any type of shoe in any kind of condition, but the newer the shoe the more cash the shelter gets. And, the more pet food and kitty litter you donate the more fines you pay off, but even with no late fees, the library is still gladly accepting donations.

“If you have a bag of food, a can of food, or even some kitty litter, bring it on by and we’ll get it to the humane society,” Stover adds. “We care deeply about the pets and we want to see them taken care of the best that they can be.”

The shoes being donated to the library will go to be turned into playground material. The library also encourages people to call the humane society to see exactly what they might need and the library still invites those to send the supplies to them.

The Raleigh County Library will be hosting the Pet Food for Fines starting November 1 through the 13th, and their sneaker drive will be held throughout the whole month of November.

For more information about the fundraisers, you can find the Raleigh County Library on their Facebook page or by calling them at (304)255-0511.

Related