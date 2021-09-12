Annual Parade of Lights held to honor first responders

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Lewisburg was host to their annual Parade of Lights to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Presented by the Greenbrier County Fire and Emergency Responders Association, this event not only features an emergency vehicle light parade, but a variety of guest speakers and a candlelight vigil to honor and celebrate the lives of the first responders who saved lives during 9/11 and those that are still saving lives today.

“It’s a time to celebrate the lives of those who went before us and to honor them with encouragement, to remember their names, and to remember that they are more than just names on a wall,” says Vince Deeds, Chief Investigator of Greenbrier County.

The event also featured many first responder educational activities for the whole family, including emergency vehicle and equipment show and tell, K-9 demonstrations, and even a Healthnet Helicopter landing.

