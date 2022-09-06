Annual Kids Classic Festival returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A full schedule of kid and family-oriented events has returned to Beckley.

It’s the 29th annual Kids’ Classic Festival that’s greeted with an entire week of activities spanning across the city. It kicked off Labor Day and it will continue until Sunday, September 11.

The week will include fun activities at the Raleigh County Library, Mcmannus Trail, Lake Stephens, and the Beckley Art Center.

On Saturday, September 10, the festival will round out the week with the Kids’ Fest Street Fair and parade starting at 10 a.m. along Main and Fayette Streets downtown.

You can find the full activity schedule at Beckley Events underneath the events tab.

