Annual Gingerbread Festival to be held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The town of Fayetteville is planning a full lineup of fun-filled Christmas festivities starting Friday, December 3, and lasting until Sunday, December 5.

And some of the events the festival will include are gingerbread displays throughout the town, breakfast with Santa, a Christmas craft show, and of course, the annual parade.

“It’s our Gingerbread Festival, it’s on December 4, the parade is at 5:00 and line-up will be at 4:00 at the Pre-K through 8-grade school,” says Zenda Vance, Fayetteville Town Recorder.

You can find the full lineup of events for the Gingerbread Festival by visiting the Town of Fayetteville’s Visitor Center’s website.

