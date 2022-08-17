Annual Drive High, Get a DUI visibility campaign begins August 17

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – In anticipation of Labor Day weekend the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) in partnership with the US Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and West Virginia law enforcement agencies for the annual If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI high visibility enforcement mobilization.

The campaign begins on August 17 and ends on September 5. Law enforcement agencies will encourage the community’s dedication to protect the lives of residents and deter drug-impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

Studies have shown that marijuana and other illicit drug usage can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance and make it more difficult to operate vehicles safely. So remember these safety tips while preparing for the end-of-summer festivities, and spread the message to friends and family:

 It is illegal to drive while impaired by any substance, whether illegal or prescribed. If you have used an impairing substance such as marijuana or certain prescription medications, do not drive. Passengers should never ride with an impaired driver. Do not get in the car if you think a driver may be impaired.

 If you have used an impaired substance, get a sober driver to drive you safely to your destination. Like drunk driving, drug-impaired drivers must refrain from driving a vehicle. It is never okay to drive while impaired by any substance.

 If available, use your community’s sober ride program.

 Do you have a friend who is about to drive while drug-impaired? Take the keys away and arrange to get them home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone — they’ll thank you later.

 Contact local law enforcement if you see an impaired driver on the road.

Please join us in sharing the lifesaving message, If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drug-impaired-driving. For more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.

Related