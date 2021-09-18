Annual corn maze and pumpkin patch kicks off for Fall

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell is kicking off this Fall season the right way with its 3 1/2-acre corn maze, pumpkin picking among other fun pumpkin-related activities, and wagon rides around the maze.

This eighth annual event gives the whole family a reason to celebrate the season.

“We want the children to come out and pick a pumpkin, ride the wagon, go through the maze and play on our kid’s knoll, but we also want the adults to enjoy themselves while they are here,” says Executive Director of the Crab Orchard Museum, Cynthia Farmer.

The Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch offers more than just having fun, but it’s also educational, with a new theme highlighting aspects of history and culture every year, this year’s theme called ‘Piecing Together the Past.’

“This year’s theme is actually a double-wedding ring quilt pattern, so that’s our Appalachian skills, it came by necessity many years ago and was handed down from family to family as treasured artifacts,” she says.

Whether you’re thinking about trying your hand at sling-shotting pumpkins for the ‘Pumpkin Chunkin’ or making your way through 6-foot rows of corn, there’s no better way to ring in the fall then at the Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch.

“It’s a family-oriented event, it’s something everyone can enjoy, we have plenty of tables, chairs, vendors, there’s food, so the parents can enjoy, the grandparents can enjoy, and of course the kids will enjoy it,” adds Farmer.

The pumpkins being provided at the pumpkin patch have been donated by Etter’s Greenhouse. All proceeds will be going to the Crab Orchard Museum.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays from now until October 31.

