Annual Bunkers Open Golf Tournament held at the Resort at Glade Springs

GLADE SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The 16th annual Bunkers Open Golf Tournament presented by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce was held on the golf courses at the Resort at Glade Springs to once again commemorate the opening of the Bunkers Sports Bar at the resort.

“We’re just so excited, it’s a Chamber of Commerce day, the sun has come out, and we’re going to have a great time, and just finally have some networking post-Covid so everyone’s just happy to be here,” says Michelle Rotellini, president and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

Networking is a big part of the tournament, with over 33 teams made up of multiple organizations, including WVU Tech, the City of Beckley, and of course, the Chamber themselves. While the Resort at Glade Springs is always happy to host the annual event.

“It brings our business community together, our members of the Chamber, and anyone wanting to come out to the Resort at Glade Springs and play, so it’s a nice event, it’s great to have the community involved, and it’s a great networking opportunity,” Heather Ouimette, director of sales and catering at the Resort, says.

There are also many sponsors that take part in the event, as well, such as Little General Stores, the Coca-Cola Company, among several others. And while the Chamber of Commerce is always about supporting the community, this event helps to support them.

“The work we do in the community, we are there to advocate for businesses and this helps to support the work we do,” Rotellini adds.

The tournament was held on both the Cobb and Stonehaven courses, each including a shotgun start to get the tournament moving.

