Annual Basketball Camp held at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Whether aspiring to be a college basketball star or just looking to sharpen their skills on the court, boys ages 8 to 18 years old came out to the Carter Center gym at Concord University for the annual Summer Basketball Camp that has been held on the campus for around 30 years.

“Last year we had to take a break for COVID, unfortunately, but we’re able to get back here this year with a little bit different format. In years past it’s been an overnight camp but this year it will only be a day camp,” says Todd May, Men’s Head Basketball Coach for Concord University.

Hosted by the Men’s Basketball Team at Concord, the camp features many skill-building exercises and activities that help the boys improve their technique and just allow them to have some fun.

“We’ll do a lot of skills in the morning, teach them some basic fundamentals such dribble, pass, and shoot, and in the afternoon we will play games. It will run from 9 a.m to 5 p.m every day,” he says.

The camp is split up into three separate divisions ranging from 8 to 10-year-olds, 11 to 13-year-olds, and a high school division, and it’s a great first step for carrying their skill and passion for basketball into the future.

“It’s a great way to meet other young men that share a passion for basketball, we’ve got eight of our players here working the camp, but it just gives kids the opportunity to come out, learn about basketball in a safe, friendly environment, and hopefully will allow them to develop that love for the game that they can take with them into middle and high school,” May says.

A different catered lunch will also be provided every day during the camp for an hour in between the practices.

Although the registration for Basketball Camp started today, you can still register your kid for the next three days the camp will run, the cost is $200.

