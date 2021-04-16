Anchor Medical now welcomes patients at new facility

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Anchor Medical is now celebrating its grand opening at a bigger facility, a move that has been in the works since March of last year. A growing facility that treats a lot of different patient’s needs, the staff at Anchor Medical is excited to finally have the space that will better enable them to achieve giving patients quality care and attention.

“This is a family practice, so patients come here for general medical problems, diabetes whatever, but we also take care of patients with substance use disorder, so that can be alcohol, that can be opiates, so we sort of incorporate treatment into family practice,” says owner, Teresa Tate.

You can find the new Anchor Medical facility within the Airport Industrial Park in Beaver, and you can reach them at (304)253-5155.

