An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- This morning, deputies performed a traffic stop in hilltop on their routine patrol. During the stop, deputies learned that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license, and after further investigating they had found a large amount of narcotics. They are believed to be methamphetamines.

Malaquais Wallace, 49 of Oak Hill, was charged with the felony offense of possession with intent to deliver, and the misdemeanor offenses of driving while license suspended, and no seatbelt.

He was arraigned and released on bond.

