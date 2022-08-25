An inspirational film Mission: JOY to come to the Historic Fayette Theater

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Mission: JOY is coming to the Historic Fayette Theater this Saturday, August 27 starting at 7 p.m.

A deeply moving film with comedic elements, it features an unlikely bond between his Holiness the Dalai Lama and Arch Bishop Desmond TuTu.

In this 90-minute film, the two international religious icons share science-backed wisdom on how to live a life of joy in spite of hard times.

The theater has partnered up with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and Good News Fayette County to bring the film. They were inspired to show the film for two reasons, to create a fun space for the community to gather, and to focus on the positivity that’s still left in the world.

“This community film is really an antidote for our time,” says a volunteer with Good News Fayette County, Eric Pories. “These two iconic leaders transcend religion. It is all about focusing on what’s good in the world, and we know right now, we would all benefit if we focus more on what’s good.”

It’s a free event for ages 12 and up. Free cookies by Creative Creations will be served after the film.

For more information about the event, you can visit the Fayette County Chamber or the Historic Fayette Theater on Facebook. There you can also take part in their Photos of Joy photo contest to enter to win some free tickets.

