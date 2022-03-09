American Heart Association presents health problems and solutions when making daylight savings time transition

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Losing an hour of sleep during the spring daylight savings time transition often leaves a negative impact on many, but the American Heart Association cites recent studies showing the effects it can also have on people’s health.

One study reported that AFib, the most common type of irregular heartbeat rises when making the daylight savings change. The study points out that the Monday prior to the time change was linked to a 24% increase in daily heart attack counts, along with another linking an increase in strokes from the transition.

But according to the Heart Association, there are four ways people can make the change easier on their health which includes, getting more sunlight, going to bed earlier, not overcompensating with too much caffeine, and avoiding afternoon cat naps.

“The big thing we always tell people too is, you know, you can make these kinds of gradual changes year-round, you don’t have to wait until the week leading up to the daylight savings change, it’s simple things you can do for your health,” Communications Director for the American Heart Association, Kevin Pauley says.

You can visit the American Heart Association for other tips on making the adjustment easier and general health information.

Related