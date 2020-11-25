Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter Offers December Educational Series

CHARLESTON, WV – The Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter is offering a free two-part educational series in December for caregivers whose loved ones are in the late stage of the disease.

Living with Alzheimer’s for late-stage caregivers will be on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and Wednesday, Dec. 9. Both webinars will be presented from 4-5 p.m. The public is invited to attend both, or you can just attend one session.

In the late stage of Alzheimer’s, caregiving typically involves new ways of connecting and engaging with the person with the disease. During this two-part series hear from caregivers and professionals as they discuss resources and tips for providing care for and making meaningful connections with a person living with late-stage Alzheimer’s.

To register, email wvinfo@alz.org or call 304.343.2717. A Zoom link will be provided after you register.

Also, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, a webinar on Legal and Financial Planning for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia will be presented. During the session, participants can learn about important legal and financial issues to consider, how to put plans in place, and how to access legal and financial resources near you. To register, email wvinfo@alz.org or call 304.343.271.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive fatal brain disease that affects memory, thinking and behavior. The West Virginia Chapter provides free education and support to families facing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. There are 39,000 people aged 65 and older currently living with Alzheimer’s disease in West Virginia. In addition, there are 105,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers. For immediate help, individuals can call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.