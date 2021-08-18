Alyssa Morris introduced as Concord softball head coach

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Alyssa Morris, who was formally introduced on Tuesday as the new head coach of Concord softball. She succeeds Alisa Tasler, who accepted the head coaching job at Radford last week.

Morris, originally from Virginia Beach, was a standout catcher for the Lady Lions from 2012-16, hitting 46 career home runs and recording 169 RBI, both program highs. She was Concord’s first-ever All-American in softball.

Morris was the head coach at Union College the past two years, and says returning to Concord gives her a chance to continue as a coach what she achieved as a player. She’ll be joined by fellow former Lady Lion Dani Bloomingdale, who was announced Tuesday as an assistant.

