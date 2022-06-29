Along with gas, food, and supplies inflation causing fireworks prices to spike

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As of May of 2022, the United State’s inflation rate was up to 8.6%, the highest it has been since 1981. So far this has been affecting gas, food, and now fireworks.

Independence Day is right around the corner and local fireworks tents are open for business — the question is, are people ready to give them the business this year?

“Sales are kind of iffy right now but I think that’s just because it’s still getting closer to the Fourth, as the week has gone on it seems like we’re getting a little more every day but it’s definitely not exactly where we would like them to be at,” says Owner of Wholesale Fireworks, Kaleb Mills.

While fluctuating inflation spikes have been a factor for fireworks shoppers over the past couple of years, it hasn’t been quite like this.

The prices of fireworks have gone up 35% nationwide, causing those sparklers, bottle rockets, and all of America’s favorite 4th of July essentials to be less affordable than they were a few years ago.

“The prices of everything have gone up and a lot of people can’t afford the prices with what’s going on, and from what I’ve heard they’re paying an extra $100 or more,” says a fireworks shopper, Charlie Rhodes.

This was the first year selling fireworks for Mills at Wholesale Fireworks. He said that while sales have not been where he would like them to be yet, he expects them to pick up better than fireworks sales the last couple of years during the peak of the pandemic.

“Sales aren’t where we want them to be but they’re going to get there hopefully.”

But if you’re still looking to drop some cash on fireworks this year, Wholesale Fireworks claims to have some of the best prices in town. You can find them on Harper Road in Beckley right in front of Fujiyama Steakhouse.

