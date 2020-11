All-State soccer teams released

WOAY – Over the weekend, the West Virginia High School Coaches Association released its All-State teams for soccer. Below is a list of area players and coaches recognized.

AAA Boys:

Season Awards-

Coach of the Year: Lucas Lemine (Greenbrier East)

Midfielder of the Year: Adam Seams (Greenbrier East)

1st Team-

Evan Donatelli (Woodrow Wilson)

Evan Laraba (Woodrow Wilson)

2nd Team-

Isaac Roop (Woodrow Wilson)

Lanty Rose (Greenbrier East)

Ben Broyles (Princeton)

Hayden Johnson (Woodrow Wilson)

Colton Workman (Oak Hill)

Honorable Mention-

Jack Hayes (Oak Hill)

Steven Martinez (Greenbrier East)

Ty Carr (Oak Hill)

Carson Eckley (Woodrow Wilson)

Chance Minor (Oak Hill)

AAA Girls:

Season Awards-

Co-Midfielder of the Year: Emma Dotson (Greenbrier East)

1st Team-

Emma Dotson (Greenbrier East)

2nd Team-

Maggie Bartenslager (Greenbrier East)

Colby Agnor (Woodrow Wilson)

Laken Dye (Princeton)

Morgan Wills (Oak Hill)

Honorable Mention-

Kiya Babrick (Oak Hill)

Kadence Lewis (Oak Hill)

Kaya Houghland (Princeton)

Ally Arthur (Woodrow Wilson)

Sadie Boggess (Princeton)

AA-A Boys:

Honorable Mention-

Johan Villasenor (Nicholas County)

AA-A Girls:

2nd Team-

Tommie-Ann Cole (Nicholas County)

Honorable Mention-

Mia Bennett (Shady Spring)

Emily Stevens (Shady Spring)

Ivy White (Nicholas County)

Izzy Workman (Shady Spring)