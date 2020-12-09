All Greenbrier County Schools will learn remotely for the rest of the week

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- All Greenbrier County students will learn remotely on Thursday, December 10, and Friday, December 11. A determination regarding school attendance next week will be made after the release of the West Virginia Department of Education COVID map on Saturday, December 12. Students and families are encouraged to visit the reentry page at greenbriercountyschools.org to access the district’s remote learning guide and other helpful resources.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning protocols regularly.