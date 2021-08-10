Alisa Tasler to join Radford softball

WOAY – Concord softball will have a new head coach in 2022, as Alisa Tasler has accepted the same position at Radford.

Tasler arrived in Mercer County after being the head coach at Neosho County Community College in Kansas. In 10 years leading the program, the Lady Lions won 247 games, and reached the NCAA Division II Regionals in two seasons, 2015 & 2019. Concord won its first-ever regional game in 2015 over West Chester.

The Lady Lions set a program record with 38 wins in 2019, four of them coming on one day alone at the Mountain East Conference Tournament. In addition, 18 players received all-conference honors in Tasler’s 10 years with the team. Six were named all-region, and Alyssa Morris and Jenna Witt became the program’s first two All-Americans.

“I would like to thank Concord Athletic Director Kevin Garrett for taking a chance on me all those years ago,” Tasler said in a statement Monday. “I would also like to thank Concord Associate Athletic Director Kenny Osborne for being a great mentor to myself and all the other coaches that have passed through Concord.”

