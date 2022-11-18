AG Garland selects special counsel to lead Trump probe

Washington, DC (WOAY) – Attorney General Merrick Garland names special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into former President Donald Trump.

The council will investigate the presence of classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate.

Additionally, attorneys will look into aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

The Attorney General makes the announcement three days after Trump formally launched his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

The special counsel will report to Garland, who has the final say on whether to pursue charges. The special counsel’s identity remains classified.

