After years of Manchin urging, FCC commits to fixing incorrect broadband coverage maps

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Today, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai announced the FCC would heed calls from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) to implement the Broadband DATA Act, which requires the FCC to update their broadband coverage maps to accurately represent unserved areas, before the $9 billion 5G Fund for Rural America is distributed.

“After years of ringing the alarm about our lack of broadband coverage and the errors in the FCC’s broadband coverage maps, the FCC has finally agreed to update the maps before distributing the $9 billion 5G Fund for Rural America. West Virginia will only get one bite at this apple and without these mapping updates, many areas without coverage would not have been eligible for any of this funding. At least now we can compete. This would not have happened without the nearly 2,000 West Virginians who conducted their own speed tests and sent them to my office. I first and foremost want to thank every West Virginian who took the time to conduct and send a speed test. I also want to thank the FCC for recognizing the unjust inaccuracies of these maps and making this necessary correction. Because of these efforts, rural communities across our state will at least have a fair opportunity to get covered,” said Senator Manchin.

