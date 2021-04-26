After four positive COVID-19 cases since March 1st, Eastern Greenbrier Middle School adjusts to sudden remote learning

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – Since students returned to full-time in-person learning on March 1st, Eastern Greenbrier Middle School has seen four cases of COVID-19. That means four days of remote learning on one night’s notice.

“Because of a COVID case, we have to contact trace and clean the building,” said Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Principal Sue Lee. “We clean it all the time, but deep clean the building.”

Greenbrier County Schools has a contact tracing and sanitization procedure in place for when an individual tests positive. Associate Superintendent Nancy Hanna says that preparing for a positive test has increased efficiency for getting students back in the building.

“Our team of school nurses has done an excellent job working with the county health department,” Hanna said. “Getting the names of students who either need to quarantine, or who are positive.”

Those under the age of 16 aren’t yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. All Eastern Greenbrier students fall in that category and Lee realizes that leads to a greater risk of positive cases, even with extreme caution.

“It’s going to happen,” Lee said. “Our response is what we have control of.”

Four days of remote learning with little notice could make a big difference for curriculum. Hanna says that the county is constantly working to make the transition between remote and in-person learning as smooth as possible.

“The teachers already have those remote learning lessons prepared,” Hanna said. “So they don’t have to suddenly prepare for lessons.”

