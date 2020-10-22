Advising for spring 2021 semester underway at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Advising for early course selection for currently enrolled students is underway at Concord University for the Spring 2021 semester.

Classes for the Spring 2021 semester begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 and are available on the Athens campus, in Beckley at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center and on-line. Both undergraduate and graduate courses are available.

Advisees (currently enrolled students) should email their advisors between now and Oct. 30, 2020 with a proposed schedule of courses for spring.

Faculty will email registration pin numbers to the students after their schedules are approved. Students will then use this pin to Add/Drop classes online at MyConcordU. If the student chooses to register in the Registrar’s Office, they must present the trial schedule signed by the advisor on record.

Currently enrolled students can register for Spring 2021 semester courses on-line or in person at the Registrar’s Office beginning at 8 a.m. on each of the following dates.

Honor Students may begin registering on Oct. 26.

Athletes, Band, Choir, Disability, eSports, Military, SSS may begin registering on Oct. 27.

Seniors (90 or more earned hours) may begin registering on Oct. 27.

Juniors (60-89 earned hours) may begin registering on Oct. 28.

Sophomores (30-59 earned hours) may begin registering on Oct. 29.

Freshmen (0-29 earned hours) may begin registering on Oct. 30.

On-line registration for currently enrolled students will remain open until Jan. 15, 2021.

Information on courses offered during the spring semester is located at https://apps.concord.edu/courses/ The Spring 2021 academic calendar is on-line at www.concord.edu/Academics.aspx

Information related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be found at https://www.concord.edu/About/Return-to-Campus-Plan.aspx

Students interested in applying to Concord University may call 1-888-384-5249 or visit www.concord.edu/apply.

Admitted first-time freshmen may call 1-888-384-5249 or email admissions@concord.edu for additional information.

Transfer students, re-admitted students, and non-degree seeking students interested in registering for classes should contact Andrea Tabor at tabora@concord.edu or 304-384-6031.

Education graduate students interested in registering for classes may contact Robin White at rlwhite@concord.edu; Social Work graduate students may contact Vanessa Howell at vhowell@concord.edu; and, Health Promotion graduate students may contact Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu.

Regents Bachelor of Arts (RBA) students may contact Teresa Frey at teresafrey@concord.edu

If a student has questions about financial aid for the spring semester, they should contact the Financial Aid Office at 304-384-6069 or email finaid@concord.edu

All financial obligations to Concord must be met by the first day of the enrolled semester. Payment information may be found at: https://www.concord.edu/About/Important-Offices-Centers/Business-Office/Student-Accounts-Office.aspx