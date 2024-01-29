PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- There is a new candidate that has entered the race for the 12th Cricut Family Court Judge.

Princeton Attorney Adam B. Wolfe filed on Saturday for the seat serving both Mercer and McDowell counties.

He had practiced law in southern West Virginia for over a decade, practicing consumer law; before that, he was a prosecuting attorney, where he focused on prosecuting Felony crimes committed against children.

The judicial elections in West Virginia will be decided during the primary on May 14th, 2024.

