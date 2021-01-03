Active Southern West Virginia offers free Walk With Ease program

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia is offering a free walking program.

The new Walk With Ease program is taken over six weeks and involves making goals and commitments on walking. The remote program will include a weekly class that participants can tune into to share their progress.

The Executive Director of Active Southern West Virginia Melanie Seiler says the class is all about developing an active lifestyle for the new year.

“The Walk With Ease program is a six week class that helps people to understand the value of being active and helps to set goals. So you can develop a lifestyle of being active. So you learn these skills in six weeks, and then there’s things that you can carry on throughout the entire year,” Seiler said.

Participants can expect to receive a booklet for the program and will be encouraged to set walking goals that increase each week.

You can inquire about signing up for the free class by sending an email to info@activeswv.com